NEW DIGITAL IDENTITY ADVISORY COUNCIL ESTABLISHED

The NSW Government has established a Digital Identity Ministerial Advisory Council (DIMAC), that will advise on a strategic direction and roadmap for digital identity in the State.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said DIMAC brings together experts from a range of sectors, to ensure personal privacy and security are enshrined in all policy making design.

“Being able to prove and trust identity digitally is a key foundation for modern society and drives productivity and innovation,” Mr Dominello said.

“The government is implementing a transformational digital agenda, including evolving the Service NSW app and delivery of stimulus such as Dine & Discover vouchers and business support grants. We need to surround ourselves with top experts to remain ahead of the game.

“Privacy and trust are the hallmarks of our democracy and will continue to remain at the forefront of service delivery. We’ve already demonstrated how digital products like the Digital Driver Licence actually improve and enhance identity protection.”

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott welcomed the formation of the Council.

“Digital identities must be underpinned by robust fraud controls. Fraudulent identities are often used to enable serious and organised crime, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and child exploitation,” Mr Elliott said.

“The NSW Police Force has a world-class Cybercrime Squad which is at the forefront of our efforts combatting these criminal threats, and I am pleased that as a member of this Council, NSW Police Force will proactively engage with subject matter experts and industry.”

DIMAC will support the priorities laid out in the Government’s NSW Identity Strategy, which guides the development and execution of identity products, services and technologies.

The first DIMAC meeting will take place today.

The DIMAC members are:

· The Hon Victor Dominello MP (Chair): Minister for Digital, Minister for Customer Service

· The Hon David Elliott MP: NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services

· Greg Wells: NSW Department of Customer Service, Government Chief Information and Digital Officer

· Dr Glenn Lewis: NSW Department of Customer Service, Digital Identity Program Manager

· Duncan Anderson: NSW Police Force, Executive Director, Strategic Priorities and Identity

· Associate Professor Sarah Thackway: Executive Director, Epidemiology and Evidence, NSW Health, and Conjoint Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

· Jonathon Thorpe: Digital Transformation Agency (Commonwealth), General Manager, Digital Identity

· Robert Frelich: Employment and Social Development Canada, Director General, Identity Management, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Transformation Management Branch

· Professor Atilla Brungs: University of Technology Sydney, Vice Chancellor and President

· Professor David Lacey: IDCARE, Managing Director and Board Member

· Kate Crous: Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Executive General Manager – Everyday Banking

· Stephen Wilson: Lockstep Consulting, Managing Director

· Malcolm Crompton AM: Information Integrity Solutions (IIS), Founder and Lead Privacy Advisor

· Margo Stephen: Australia Post, Head of Digital ID

· John Banfield: BPAY Group, CEO

· Victoria Richardson: Australian Payments Network Limited, Chief Strategy Officer

· Ric Richardson: Entrepreneur

· Miguel Carrasco: Boston Consulting Group, Managing Director and Senior Partner