NEW CSNSW LEGACY SERVES FALLEN OFFICERS

Corrective Services NSW (CSNSW) staff are dedicated to protecting others and now their families will also be cared for, thanks to a new Corrections Legacy program.

Minister for Counter Terrorism and Corrections Anthony Roberts said planning is well underway to establish the initiative, which will support family of staff members who have passed away.

“Our staff are generous in helping colleagues and local communities when in need but it’s our turn to ensure their loves ones are cared for through their hardships.

“I was deeply moved by conversations with family of our staff, who voiced their need for a legacy program so I am extremely proud to announce this initiative is now underway,” Mr Roberts said.

It aims to reflect arrangements such as NSW Police Legacy, a charity which supports families of fallen officers through meaningful benefits, services and advocacy.

CSNSW will now spend the next 12 months developing the program.

CSNSW Acting Commissioner Kevin Corcoran welcomed the initiative to support those left behind such as widows, dependent children and partners.

“Our staff become like family and this legacy extends to their loved ones, so our promise is – we will be there through good times and bad,” Mr Corcoran said.

“Nothing can rectify such loss, but this legacy program will recognise CSNSW staff courage, commitment and sacrifice.”

Mr Corcoran also encouraged staff to utilise current support programs and initiatives.

“We know the value of mateship in these roles and the need to help one another, but there is also structured help available,” he added.

“Mental and physical wellbeing are both so important and I encourage staff to use our resources for leading happy, healthy lives.”