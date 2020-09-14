NEW CLICK AND COLLECT SERVICE MAKING LIFE EASIER FOR CUSTOMERS

Customers can now access Birth, Death and Marriage certificates faster and simpler, thanks to the NSW Government’s new Click and Collect service.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said customers have the option to apply online and collect the certificate from either the Chippendale or Parramatta Registry office, or have it delivered by Registered Post to their home.

“Gone are the days of having to waste time in a queue and fill in paperwork to collect these documents. Customers can now save time by applying for them from the comfort of their home,” Mr Dominello said.

“Customers are giving it the thumbs up, with 45 per cent choosing the digital option in July.

“Couples and families can already use online platforms to book weddings and prepare for newborns, so it’s a no brainer that they should also be able to access wedding and birth certificates online.”

This service includes any NSW birth, death, marriage or replacement change of name certificate. Since going live in April, more than 3000 customers have opted for Click and Collect, with Birth Certificates accounting for 71 per cent of all online applications.

