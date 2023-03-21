NEW AMBULANCE STATION FOR SOUTH WEST SYDNEY COMMUNITY

Frontline emergency care for residents in South West Sydney has received a major boost, with a new ambulance station set to be built in Prestons, additional to the new station announced for Raby at last year’s Budget.

Liberal candidate for Holsworthy Tina Ayyad welcomed the news saying it is only a Liberal and Nationals Government that can deliver the infrastructure the Holsworthy community needs.

“This new ambulance station in Prestons will improve health services in our community, generate economic benefits by delivering local jobs and enhance working conditions for our paramedics,” Ms Ayyad said.

“The new station will include a range of modern facilities, including internal parking for emergency ambulance vehicles, vehicle wash facilities, multipurpose spaces for staff education and rest, logistics and storage spaces, and an office area for administration.”

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the announcement forms part of a record $1.76 billion NSW Government investment which will transform NSW Ambulance services over the next four years with more than 2,000 extra staff, including 1,858 paramedics, and 30 new ambulance stations across NSW.

“Ambulance services are experiencing unprecedented demand and this new station will not only keep us ahead of the curve but provide our hardworking paramedics with first-class facilities as they assist communities in their time of need,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The NSW Government is investing in ambulance stations right across the state to ensure communities continue to receive emergency care when they need it, no matter where they live.”

NSW Ambulance identifies suitable locations to improve ambulance response times for patients using best practice modelling software that maps Triple Zero call demands.

Minister Hazzard said the exact location for the new ambulance station at Prestons will be determined once further planning is completed which includes working with key stakeholders to identify a suitable site.

“We will shortly commence a process to identify potential sites for the new ambulance station. This process will ensure we best meet the needs of the community and our emergency staff,” Mr Hazzard said.

“This process is also currently underway for the new ambulance station set to be built in Raby, as recently announced by the NSW Government.”

The NSW Government is committed to increasing the capacity of NSW Ambulance. In total, more than $1 billion is being invested across three major NSW Ambulance infrastructure programs, with more than 100 projects announced since 2014.

The NSW Government’s $1 billion investment in NSW Ambulance infrastructure includes:

• • Sydney Ambulance Metropolitan Infrastructure Strategy ($184 million) – 19 projects – 18 projects completed to date with one due for completion late 2023. Program began 2014

• • NSW Ambulance Infrastructure Program ($615.5 million) 30 projects – 8 in early planning. Program announced in 2022-23 State Budget.

• • RAIR program Stage 1 & 2 ($232 million) – 54 projects – 39 complete, 15 underway. Program began 2015.

The new ambulance stations at Prestons and Raby are being delivered as part of the $615.5 million NSW Ambulance Infrastructure program.