New Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime Video today revealed the logo and announced the launch date of new Amazon Original Series – Paataal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of renowned actress Anushka Sharma as a producer. The video gives us a peek into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly – Paatal Lok.

Coupled with a foreboding narration, the video casts a spotlight on the darker side of humanity. Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

The drama-thriller will launch on 15th May.