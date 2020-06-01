NEW AGREEMENT KEEPS SYDNEY METRO (WESTERN SYDNEY AIRPORT) JOBMAKER PROJECT ON-TRACK

Construction will start this year on the around $11 billion Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport rail, locking in thousands of jobs and providing a long-term economic boost to the Western Sydney and New South Wales economies during the COVID-19 recovery.

Under a new agreement between the Morrison and Berejiklian governments, a further $3.5 billion will be injected into the project, which will service the greater Western Sydney region, in time for the opening of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport in 2026.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the investment was a further demonstration of the Coalition’s commitment to transforming Western Sydney into an economic and jobs powerhouse.

“It also demonstrates our partnership approach to creating jobs with the New South Wales Government. Working with state governments on bringing forward and investing even more in major infrastructure projects is central to our JobMaker plan to restore our economy,” the Prime Minister said.

“The new Metro and the new airport will deliver billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to Western Sydney, while establishing the infrastructure needed now and into the future.

“Construction is already well underway on the airport, and later this year works will start on this new Metro service which will link the suburbs of Western Sydney to the rest of Sydney.

“Getting work started on this project and many other infrastructure projects across New South Wales and Australia is critical to my government’s JobMaker program as we rebuild the economy during COVID-19.

“Late last year we agreed to bring forward $4.2 billion worth of infrastructure investment across Australia to secure jobs and support the national economy, and we continue to look at further opportunities to accelerate projects in all states and territories.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport was a key part of the state’s record $100 billion infrastructure pipeline.

“Now more than ever we need projects that provide jobs to support families and this project is major economic stimulus right in the heart of western Sydney,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“This project is moving forward, through the hard work that has been carried out by the Federal, New South Wales and local governments over the past year.

“The opportunities this mega project will provide are vital as our economy recovers from the financial impact of the COVID-19.”

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport includes six proposed metro railway stations, including:

· Two stations within the airport site, at the airport terminal and at the airport business park;

· A station serving the commercial heart of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis;

· A station at St Marys, interchanging with the existing suburban railway station and connecting customers with the rest of Sydney’s rail system;

· A station at Orchard Hills; and

· A station at Luddenham to service a future education, innovation and commercial precinct.

Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said Western Sydney residents will reap the benefits of this investment well before the first train leaves the station.

“This project will support 14,000 jobs, bringing new opportunities for the people of Western Sydney, closer to home.”

“It represents an economic stimulus in the middle of Western Sydney, supporting jobs for electricians, carpenters, plumbers, tunnellers, surveyors, crane and forklift operators and truck drivers.

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said supporting the airport and Aerotropolis is a key part of the Western Sydney City Deal, a 20-year agreement signed in March 2018 by the Commonwealth Government, NSW Government, and eight Western Sydney councils.

“The Metro Western Sydney Airport project will be a game-changer for the region, providing the backbone for the economic and broader development,” Mr Ayres said.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance says the new line will service greater Western Sydney and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport,

“This new metro railway line will become the transport spine for the region, connecting travellers from the new airport to the rest of Sydney’s public transport system.”

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport is being funded on an equal joint basis by the Commonwealth and New South Wales governments under the Western Sydney City Deal.

The $5.3 billion Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is being fully funded by the Commonwealth Government.