NEW $5000 ALFRESCO REBATE GOES LIVE IN TIME FOR SUMMER

Hospitality businesses across the State can now register for the NSW Government’s $5000 Alfresco Restart Rebate with the program now live.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the funding will provide thousands of businesses with the opportunity to grow and expand over the busy summer period.

“NSW is the best place to be during summer and we want more businesses to take advantage of our desirable, sunny weather,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Whether you’re a café in Western Sydney, a restaurant in a regional community or a pub on the coast, this is about providing businesses with more choice and convenience.”

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said up to 5000 small and medium-sized businesses which are opening or expanding alfresco dining areas may be eligible for the rebate.

“We know being outside is the safest way to enjoy ourselves during the pandemic, and this rebate will make it easier for businesses to embrace everything outdoor dining has to offer,” Mr Dominello said.

“The $25.5 million program will see the dreams of business owners of turning their courtyard into a café or expanding to serve a summer curbside chardonnay into a reality.

“Applying for the rebate can be done online and once the registration has been approved, businesses will be able to claim it through their Business Profile from late February.”

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said the funding was part of the NSW Government’s $66 million Alfresco Restart Package.

“We’ve removed the regulatory roadblocks, and now these grants will help outdoor dining flourish across the state with funds to make simple changes like better lighting or electrical connections,” Mr Stokes said.

“The transformation of The Rocks is a great example of what we can achieve. We want businesses all over the state to benefit from these changes in time for summer.”

Businesses are encouraged to get onboard as soon as possible as the $5000 rebate is capped to the first 5000 successful applicants.

Hospitality businesses will be able to claim eligible expenses incurred from 14 October 2021 to 30 April 2022. Claims must be made by 30 April 2022.