NDMO RECEIVES DONATIONS FOR TC HAROLD FROM BRED BANK

Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Hon. Inia Seruiratu received a cash donation of $10,000 from BRED Bank (Fiji) this morning to aid immediate relief efforts and support recovery in communities impacted by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Category 4 TC Harold, impacted the Central and Eastern regions of Fiji causing life-threatening damages to the communities especially in Kadavu and the Lau Group, which is now declared a state of disaster by the Government.

Minister for NDMO, Hon Inia Seruiratu while receiving the donation acknowledged Bred Bank Fiji for their generosity towards the relief efforts that is currently being carried out on affected areas.

“On behalf of the Fijian Government, the Hon Prime Minister and the people of Fiji, we want to say vinaka vakalevu for your kind support towards the people of Fiji especially those who needed this assistance,” Minister Seruiratu said.

Bred Bank Fiji CEO, Mr. Thierry Charras-Gillot says that they are fully aware of their responsibility to the communities especially during these difficult times therefore the donation was to help Fijians who have been affected by this severe cyclone to get back to their normal lives.

The NDMO will continue its ration distribution and Detailed Damage Assessment in affected areas.