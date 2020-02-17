Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets his Russian drama teacher Valentin Teplyakov after 23 years

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his versatility on screen met his Russian drama teacher Valentin Teplyakov after a long gap of 23 years.

Elated actor took to Twitter and posted a picture with him of his recent meeting, “The man who introduced me to Method Acting, Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow. I acted in his play IVANOV (Anton Chekhov) in 1996, which changed me as an actor. Honoured to meet you after so long Teplyakov, who visited Mumbai for an acting training session tracked down Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is his former student and realised that he is a superstar now. The two spent around 5 hours together and discussed acting.

In 2019, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market and the prestigious The Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award. Two of his work McMafia and Sacred Games were nominated at the Emmy International and McMafia won the Best Drama Series.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has eight films in his kitty among which The Serious Men, No Man’s Land and Raat Akeli Hai are in the list to name a few.