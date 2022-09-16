NAVARATHRI CELEBRATIONS @ SVT

(From 26th September to 5th October 2022)

Pooja Ritual Schedule during the Festival

– Sri Lalitha Sahasranama Archana @ 05.30 PM – DAILY

– Sri Durga Homam / Abhishekamam / Alankaram, starting @ 08.30 AM on Sunday the 2nd Oct.

– Sri Saraswathi Pooja at 10.30 AM on Tuesday the 4th Oct.

– Vijayathasami Pooja – Aksharabhyasam starting @ 10.30 AM on Wednesday the 5th Oct.

All are welcome to seek the blessings of Sri Saraswathi for enrichment of Knowledge.

Ritual Donations:

Homam – $101

Abhishekam – $101

Sahasranama Archana – $75

Aksharabyasam – $51

Archana – $20

Garland Donations:

Sri Tripurasundari – $82.50

Sri Durga – $82.50

Sri Saraswathi – $82.50

All are welcome to participate in the daily rituals during Navarathri and seek the blessings of Goddesses.

