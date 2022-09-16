NAVARATHRI CELEBRATIONS @ SVT

(From 26th September to 5th October 2022)

Pooja Ritual Schedule during the Festival

– Sri Lalitha Sahasranama Archana @ 05.30 PM – DAILY
– Sri Durga Homam / Abhishekamam / Alankaram, starting @ 08.30 AM on Sunday the 2nd Oct.
– Sri Saraswathi Pooja at 10.30 AM on Tuesday the 4th Oct.
– Vijayathasami Pooja – Aksharabhyasam starting @ 10.30 AM on Wednesday the 5th Oct.

All are welcome to seek the blessings of Sri Saraswathi for enrichment of Knowledge.
Ritual Donations:
Homam – $101
Abhishekam – $101
Sahasranama Archana – $75
Aksharabyasam – $51
Archana – $20
Garland Donations:
Sri Tripurasundari – $82.50
Sri Durga – $82.50
Sri Saraswathi – $82.50
All are welcome to participate in the daily rituals during Navarathri and seek the blessings of Goddesses.

