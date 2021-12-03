NATIONAL PLAN TO CREATE MORE ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES

The NSW Government has welcomed the release of the Australian Disability Strategy 2021-2031, announced today to mark International Day for People with Disability.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said the national strategy builds on the NSW Government’s work to remove systemic and attitudinal barriers for people with disability through the NSW Disability Inclusion Plan.

“The disability community has seen significant change in the past decade, and it is appropriate that governments continue to update their frameworks for creating more inclusive and accessible communities,” Mr Henskens said.

“Importantly, both the national strategy and the NSW plan focus on supporting all people with disability, recognising that not every person with disability will access supports under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).”

Australia’s Disability Strategy outlines seven areas for action, including:

Employment and financial security; Inclusive homes and communities; Safety, rights and justice; Personal and community support; Education and learning; Health and wellbeing; and Community attitudes.

The release coincides with the International Day of People with Disability, which is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions of more than 1.3 million people with disability in NSW.

“NSW leads the nation when it comes to supporting people with disability – we were the first state to implement a Disability Inclusion Plan and have been at the forefront of rolling out of the NDIS,” Mr Henskens said.

“We will continue working hard to improve services and support for people with disability to help increase their social and economic participation across the State.”