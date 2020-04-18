NATIONAL AWARENESS DAY TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM DRIVEWAY DANGER

Drivers are reminded to look out for young children in driveways as the Georgina Josephine Foundation launches the first annual National Low Speed Vehicle Run Over Prevention Awareness Day today.

The inaugural awareness day is in memory of Georgina Josephine Cockburn who was just 15 months old when fatally injured in the driveway of her family’s home in Young, NSW, on April 16, 2011.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the day is an important reminder for everyone to take care when using driveways.

“In NSW, at least 12 children under 17 years have been killed and 27 seriously injured in driveway crashes since January 2013,” Mr Toole said.

“With more children and parents now at home adjusting to the current restrictions, it’s really important for everyone in the family to be aware of the safety risks associated with driveways, particularly for young children.”

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said low speed vehicle run over (LSRVO) crashes can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime, although it is young children who are the most vulnerable.

“Peter and Emma Cockburn have fought so hard to protect other parents from experiencing the pain of losing their child in this way. We do not want to see another tragic loss like this,” Ms Cooke said.

“Families need to ensure they supervise children near vehicles and not let driveways be play areas. Children are counting on the adults in their lives to keep them safe.”

Peter Cockburn from the Georgina Josephine Foundation said their aim is to reduce driveway deaths and injuries and develop support services for affected families.

“When we lost Georgy our lives were changed forever. There’s nothing we can do to bring her back, but we want others to learn from our experience,” Peter said.

“In these unprecedented times, we take the opportunity to highlight that out-of-routine circumstances may lead to tragedy. We encourage you to continue to supervise children around driveways, separate driveways from play areas and look around your vehicle to see where children are whenever you get behind the wheel.”