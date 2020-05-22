NASOMO LANDOWNERS URGED TO MANAGE FUNDS WISELY

Landowners of Nasomo in Vatukoula have been urged to manage their funds and utilize them wisely.

This was the message by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Hon. Jone Usamate today after distributing the 7th payout of mineral royalty fair share in Nasomo, Vatukoula.

“I am greatly encouraged by the decision made by Trust members to contribute a portion of their funds to the Nasomo Community Development Fund. I urge the Trust to utilize this fund transparently for community development that will bring in tangible benefits for the current and future generation of Nasomo.”

Minister Usamate stressed the need for Fijians to look out for each other especially during this difficult time when some have been without work for quite a while.

“We are living in unprecedented times as the impact of COVID-19 continues to decimate the global economy. In Fiji, such impacts have been further exacerbated by TC Harold, which wreaked havoc across the country coupled with the prolonged wet spell that has severely affected our economy.

“We must all unite in this fight against COVID and play our part in helping with the government’s efforts to rehabilitate and rebuild our economy. The path to recovery will not be easy but I am confident that with our resilience and perseverance which Fijians are known for, we will get there together.

“Today’s event is also a reflection of your Government’s foresight in ensuring continuous socio-economic empowerment of landowners and landowning units who contribute to national economic development by supporting mineral development projects undertaken on their land.”

The payout is the result of the gold and silver mined from beneath the Nasomo land for the period of December 2019 to February 2020 with a total of approximately $66,665. This will be equitably distributed or shared amongst 123 Nasomo Landowners Trust members.

This payout is in accordance to Section 5 of the Fair Share of Mineral Royalties Act 2018 which states that 80% of mineral royalties be given to landowning units or customary fishing rights holders and 20% retained by the State.