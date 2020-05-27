Nancy returns with her dangerous escapades for the first time on television

Our favourite female sleuth is back! She needs no introduction and there’s nothing this teen spy can’t accomplish! Nancy Drew is one name we have literally grown up with. And what better than witnessing the intense and fast-paced mystery come alive? For the first time on television, Zee Café is set to air the adaptation of the thrilling suspense series ‘Nancy Drew’ starting Thursday, May 28, 2020 weeknights at 10 as part of ‘Mystery Café’ – your daily hangout. This time, she returns to solve the biggest murder-mystery and we dare you to join the hunt!

Packed with gripping cliff-hangers and nail-biting plot-twists, this murder-mystery promises nothing short of an exhilarating ride! The series opens with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a sharp and intrepid teenager who thrives on a good mystery. Devastated by her mother’s untimely passing and with her college plans now coming to a standstill, Nancy swears off crime-solving until she finds herself a prime suspect in a murder. Also, present at the crime scene are a group of teens: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis), a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). The five of them must team up to clear their own names –encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.

With a supernatural force that is here to help or hinder, will Nancy unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to get to the bottom of the crime?