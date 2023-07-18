Namaste Vietnam 2023: Exploring the Essence of India and Vietnam

The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought spotlight on the longstanding amicable and cordial relations between India and Vietnam. These harmonious relations have deep historical roots in the shared struggle for liberation and independence. In recent times, diplomatic relations and trade linkages have further developed, supported by India’s ‘Look East’ policy—an initiative that was upgraded to the ‘Act East Policy’ in 2014. The Act East Policy aims to further enhance economic, strategic, and cultural relations with the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on connectivity, trade, culture, defense and people-to-people contact. Vietnam holds a significant position as a regional partner in Southeast Asia, and both countries closely collaborate in various forums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reiterated the significance of Vietnam as a key component of India’s Act East policy and the announcement of the second edition of the highly successful Namaste Vietnam Festival by the Consulate General of India in Vietnam bears testimony to it.

The forthcoming festival, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City and other parts of Vietnam from August 12 to 20, will be meticulously organised by the Embassy of India and the Consulate General of India in Vietnam under the patronage of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in association with Innovations India and IFFW.

This esteemed event will witness the presence of eminent personalities from both nations, including the illustrious award winning Actor & Filmmaker Anupam Kher, renowned Indian pop singer Alisha Chinai, accomplished & acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Hansal Mehta, Mikhil Musale, Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Abhishek Jain and Shoib Nikash Shah. Prominent & World Famous Indian actresses Tannishtha Chatterjee, Helly Shah, Avika G0r & Yuvika Chaudhary will also grace the occasion, further enhancing its allure and grandeur.

The festival will encompass four significant components, including a Indian Film Festival featuring the world premiere of Anupam Kher’s film ‘The Signature’ as the opening film, and Rahat Kazmi’s film ‘Kaya Palat’ as the closing film. Additionally, the esteemed Indian singer Alisha Chinai will enthral the audiences with her musical performance in Vietnam, where her famous song ‘Made in India’ holds immense popularity. Furthermore, the representatives from both nations will convene for seminars, on pivotal topics like Railway, Tourism & Cinema to further bolster the bonds of friendship and promote enhanced business cooperation & bilateral collaborations.

And above all, the most momentous aspect of the festival will be the celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15 at the India House – the official residence of the Consul General of India in Vietnam that would be attended by more than 1000 eminent personalities from both India & Vietnam as well as Diplomats from across the world.

With the objective of diffusing the essence of Indian culture in Vietnam and fostering deeper bilateral relations, this 9 day festival endeavors to showcase a diverse array of activities, including film screenings, musical concerts, business seminars & trade meets all aimed at generating a sense of enthusiasm for India in Vietnam.

Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, a highly regarded figure in the international festival circuits, the festival aims at spreading the fragrance of India in Vietnam and shall be graced by the presence of Dignitaries & Luminaries, Diplomats, Notable Actors & Filmmakers, Captains of the Industry, Corporate Conglomerates, Trade & Business Associations, Senior Government Officials, Business Delegations and Media from both the countries.