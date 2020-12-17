“My role in Qurbaan Hua is tailor-made for me,” mentions Tanya Sharma

Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been consistently entertaining its audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Neel (Rajveer Singh) and Chahat (Pratibha Ranta). The viewers are thrilled after witnessing the scintillating chemistry between Pratibha Ranta and Rajveer Singh. The audience are in for some high end drama with the entry of popular television star Tanya Sharma after a brief sabbatical.

With a dream to explore and portray different characters, the actress has taken up the role of a Delhi girl named Kashmira in the show and we expect her to bring in some interesting twists in the show. Hailing from Delhi herself, we anticipate Tanya Sharma to ace her character in the Qurbaan Hua. As Tanya revealed “I am extremely glad to have landed this opportunity.

Entering a show like Qurbaan Hua indeed comes with its own set of responsibilities and pressure of performing well since the current actors are doing a wonderful job. I think being from Delhi will help me a lot with this role because I know how the people of the city speak and behave. It seems that this Qurbaan Hua role is tailor-made for me. I will start shooting soon and I feel happy to be back on TV again after a short sabbatical.”

With Tanya Sharma entering Qurbaan Hua as Kashmira, we are sure a lot of twists and turns await Neel and Chahat’s life.