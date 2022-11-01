My Policeman: Emma Corrin opens up on the purpose of intimate scenes and Marion’s struggles

My Policeman starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson is all set to release on Prime Video on November 4. The romantic drama revolves around lifelong friends Tom (Styles), Marion (Corrin), and Patrick (Dawson), and their complex relationships. Set in the 1957 Britain where homosexuality was a taboo, the narrative of a married man falling in love with his best friend has got viewers excited. But the ‘many’ intimate scenes in the film have become the talk of the town.

Emma Corrin, who plays Tom’s wife Marion, recently opened up about the importance of intimate scenes in the film and how they helped to move the narrative forward. “When Tom and Marion are first intimate together, it’s almost heartbreaking in the sense that, although they’re physically close to each other, they’re so far apart. I think it’s one of the first times she realizes there’s something quite significant missing from their relationship. You feel that and feel for her, and that’s very powerful.”

Adding how the bond between the three friends is crucial in the film, Corrin said, “The friendship that the three of them have is so central and we knew that the audience would really need to believe in that. We were lucky to have a three-week rehearsal process before we started shooting where we got to know each other.”

Corrin identifies as a non-binary and found it challenging to play the character, “I was willing to explore it and I learned a lot. I certainly learned what it was like for people to exist at that time.” With hopes that the film will further conversations about the LGBTQIA+ community in society, Corrin concluded, “Marion’s journey and what she does, is so central to furthering the narrative of queer acceptance today. It’s why the film is so heartbreaking.”

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman is based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name. It also stars Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett in pivotal roles. The film will be released on Prime Video on November 4.