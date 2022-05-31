‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’, a soulful tale of Katha’s resilience

We live in a society where mothers are worshipped for nurturing and raising their kids and sacrificing every bit of themselves for the well being of their children. But then, why do we look down upon women who choose to raise their kids independently? Why can’t she give her name and identity to her child in the absence of a father figure? Raising many such questions is COLORS’ new fiction drama, ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ which depicts the story of one such strong-willed woman- Katha, who takes a bold step of embracing motherhood while dissuading all social norms. But she is ridiculed and criticised by everyone who believes that a woman is incapable of upbringing a child without a man’s support. As she enters the new phase of her life fighting every challenge that comes her way, will Katha find a special someone who will become the reason for her happiness? Produced by Satori Media, the show will feature debutant Tanvi Malhara as the protagonist Katha, whereas actor Kunal Jaisingh will essay the role of Kabir. ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ will premiere on 1st June 2022 at 8:30 pm and air every Monday to Friday, only on COLORS.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 adds, “Raising a child independently in our society comes with its own set of challenges. Our new show ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ not only highlights them but also etches a beautiful story of Katha who takes the brave step of shattering the prejudices. The show is a blend of various emotions, be it courage, love or joy while showcasing Katha’s gripping journey.”

Katha is an optimistic young girl from Nainital who works at an NGO for women. Her life takes an unexpected turn as she, instead of giving in to society’s stereotypical views, decides to raise her child by herself. Destined to cross paths with Katha, Kabir, a suave businessman from Udaipur. Smitten by her persona and resilience, he falls for Katha and convinces her to get married. As Katha begins a new chapter in her life, will motherhood stand in the way of their love? Will she be accepted into her new family despite her past?

Creative Producer Fatema Rangila says, “We are extremely thrilled about our association with COLORS. ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ explores various shades of motherhood and human emotions that will enthral the viewers.” Pia Bajpiee adds, “This show is a saga of love, betrayal, loyalty, honesty and relationships. We have been working on this concept of ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ for a very long time and we are excited to finally bring it to your television screens. My heartfelt gratitude to team COLORS for having stood by us and for bringing our new show to life.”

Beginning her stint on television with Katha’s role, Tanvi Malhara said, “The show narrates a powerful story of a strong woman, and it feels surreal to have bagged such a dynamic role in my very first show. She is a very optimistic, confident girl with strong values and I experience a wide range of emotions whilst playing the character. I feel honoured to be making my debut with COLORS and I am certain that this show will strike a strong connect with the viewers for its endearing storyline.”

Essaying the character of Kabir, Kunal Jaisingh said, “Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho showcases myriad emotions with a strong storyline and message. My character Kabir is a successful businessman with a heart of gold who looks out for his family under all circumstances. But his life takes an interesting turn when he meets Katha and thus begins a beautiful story. I’m glad to be back with COLORS with such an impactful concept and I hope my fans support me in this new endeavour.”

‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ boasts of a stellar star cast including Moon Banerjee, Hiten Paintal, Deepali Pansare, Pratichi Mishra, Neha Narang, and Abhishek Malik amongst others.