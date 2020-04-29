Muskan Narang creates her own sunshine with her countless fortes

Muskan Narang earlier known as Seema has been a pioneer in the fashion industry as well as she manages celebrities for a quite long time now. She has been associated with notable national and international shows for long now. She has won many accolades as well as awards for her contribution.

She was born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab. She has completed her graduation from Punjab University and then went on to study fashion designing from NIFT. During her time on NIFT, she became an integral part of many fashion shows, which was followed by her love for fashion blogging, which eventually made the way for her towards the world of Glamour and Entertainment, but she made sure that her passion for fashion remains the same and she continued to follow her dreams in the industry parallelly.

Muskan’s core strengths include collaborating, coordinating and partnering with potential clients for tailored projects. The former has an addiction and it’s called winning. With the rich expertise of successful 5 years, her name is on the speed dial of famous actors, producers and event management companies as well. Be it a film PR or an event (big or small) where celebrities are involved, Muskaan has done it all!

She has worked with Arbaaz Khan, Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Gippy Grewal, Himanshi Khurana, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma, Gurpreet Ghuggi, living legend Gurdsmaan and the list is too long to keep going. In a short but momentous career, she has already done PR for over 100 films along with managing events.

Managing a celebrity especially during the promotions is not a cakewalk, and there are few people who are trusted by stars themselves. She is one of the top names to be trusted upon. Celebrity management or promotions is not something which keeps her busy, Muskan is multi-talented person, who is a fashion designer, has her own garments business and has also been selected for styling an outlet in Dubai.

The benevolent says she is always thankful to Waheguru papa for all and her family who always support. She is thankful to Punjabi industry which gave so much respect in her work or her praise always. When asked about her achievements she says “The journey was not easy but it was not tough either as it was my passion, that helped me get through the obstacles easily, and if your passion becomes your professions, it becomes, even more, easier to achieve milestones.”