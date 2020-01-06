Music composer, QARAN and R3HAB’s collaboration, Ki Kehna goes straight to the Global Spotify list

Taarefan famed music composer, QARAN has just given one more chartbuster to the audience with Ki Kehna. The musician got international DJ, R3HAB on board for the song and together, the two artistes have created a number that has already become a crowd favourite.

The song which was launched just yesterday, is already trending on many playlists. The song has made a direct entry in the category of Global X on the music streaming platform, Spotify. Global X on Spotify is known to feature some of the hottest international and multicultural tracks from all the world. Ki Kehna’s instant click with the audience earned the song a straight position in this category. No other Indian song has been featured on this list beside Ki Kehna.

The song, presented by Sony Music, is a catchy Hindi-Punjabi number which is the perfect party anthem for this season. The video has been shot in the picturesque locale of Miami by director Diego Andrade.

Sharing his excitement on this new achievement, QARAN who has also sung the song, says, “This track is very special to me and it makes me really happy to see that the listeners have already given it so much love. Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming platforms in the world and to be on its trending list is a huge deal.”

International DJ, R3HAB says, “When QARAN first sent me the song, I fell in love with the melody. It seems like people also share our excitement. We’re thrilled to see the track go straight into Spotify’s Global X playlist. Now we’re sure that not only India, but people all around the globe will love this record.”