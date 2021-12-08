MULTICULTURAL HEALTH COMMUNICATION AWARD WINNERS FOR 2021 ANNOUNCED

The extraordinary effort of health workers to reach multicultural communities with important messages, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been recognised at the 2021 Multicultural Health Communication Awards.

NSW Health Secretary Elizabeth Koff said NSW Health is committed to delivering health care that is personalised, invests in wellness and is also digitally enabled.

“I would like to commend the finalists and winners for their tremendous work in partnering with multicultural communities to deliver culturally and linguistically tailored health information that enhances their access to, and experience of care”, Ms Elizabeth Koff said.

Ms Lisa Woodland, Director, NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service said this year’s winners demonstrate excellence in multilingual health communication.

“Their commitment to delivering effective health messages to multicultural communities via NSW Health and NSW Health-funded non-government organisations is to be highly commended.”

The winners were announced during an online awards presentation, coordinated by the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service.

The 2021 winners are:

Keeping People Healthy Category

Sydney Local Health District: HIV Multilingual Booklets

Patients Safety First Category

Cancer Institute NSW: Patient Information Multilingual Cancer Information Web Portal

Transforming the Patient Experience Category

Fairfield Hospital, South Western Sydney Local Health District: Way Finding Signage

Pandemic Response – COVID-19 Category

Population Health, Western Sydney Local Health District: Going to a COVID-19 Testing Clinic – Children’s booklet

Staff Member of the Year Category

Dipti Zachariah, Western Sydney Local Health District

Dr Jan Fizzell, NSW Health

Volunteer of the Year Category

Nasrin Delshad, Fairfield Hospital, South Western Sydney Local Health District

Resources produced by winners and finalists are available on the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service website: www.mhcs.health.nsw.gov.au

For more information on the Awards visit: https://www.mhcs.health.nsw. gov.au/media-centre/award/ mhcs_awards