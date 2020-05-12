Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar gears up for Netflix series Betaal

Actor Viineet Kumar, who made it to the headlines with his heart-winning performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz is back with his second Netflix series Betaal. The zombie horror-thriller series is backed by actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment. Betaal is helmed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan.

The makers dropped the first look of the show recently and it looks every bit of intriguing and interesting. We saw Viineet in his intense look suited up in an army uniform. It is slated to stream on Netflix from May 24th, 2020 onwards.

Elated actor Viineet took to his social media and shared the first look of Betaal. He wrote, “Here’s the first look of my second Netflix series Betaal, releasing May 24th.”

Besides Viineet, the zombie drama which was announced in 2019 also features Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, Syna Anand and Suchitra Pillai in the pivotal roles.

Viineet Kumar was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh in the year 2019, earlier in 2018, he was a part of two critically acclaimed films Daasdev and Gold. His claim to fame Mukkabaaz won him several nominations and accolades from all across.