MUDGEE HOSPITAL DELIVERS WORLD-CLASS CARE

Ambulatory care space has doubled, dialysis capacity more than tripled and, in a first for the region, the new $70.7 million Mudgee Hospital also has a CT scanner.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard, joined by the Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, officially opened the new Mudgee Hospital today – well ahead of its scheduled completion in late 2020, ensuring it is prepared for any potential COVID-19 surge.

“This is an incredible transformation for the Mudgee community, which now has a world-class health facility with multiple services under the one roof,” Mr Hazzard said.

“For the first time, Mudgee Hospital also has a brand new CT scanner, already saving more than 200 locals a trip to Dubbo or Orange just in the past two months.”

Mr Saunders said since the new Mudgee Hospital became operational on 27 May, there have been about 1,500 emergency department presentations, more than 370 patients admitted, 111 surgical and scope procedures performed and 36 babies born.

“It’s great to see the local community already benefiting from a bigger and better hospital that will deliver first-class care to the community well into the future.”

The new Mudgee Hospital features:

· A new, larger emergency department with five treatment bays, a purpose-built resucitation space, a safe assessment room and an isolation room

· 28 acute general medical and surgical beds

· New CT scanner and eight dialysis chairs (increased from two)

· Four ambulatory care spaces (increased from two), including a treatment room

· Peri-operative service with operating rooms, day surgery area and recovery area

· Outpatient services and community health

· A four-chair Oncology service and a Maternity unit

· Oral health (with an additional chair, taking the capacity to five chairs).

The demolition of the old building will enable a new car park, due in late 2020.

The NSW Government is investing more than 30 per cent of the almost $2.7 billion allocated for health capital works in 2019-2020 in regional and rural areas.