MTV launches Supermodel of the Year

Flash bulbs, photoshoots and good looks extraordinaire; that’s what defines Supermodels for us. Staring out of life size hoardings and headlining the biggest of magazine covers, theirs is a life of opulence and envy. But is that so? NO! Behind all the glam, lies years of hardwork, struggle and discipline that make these models ‘super’ in all that they do. India’s No 1 Youth Entertainment Brand, MTV now brings to you an enlivening journey of a bootcamp and a battle in its new unscripted offering – Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year, Entertainment Partner Infinity by Harman. Starting 22nd December, every Sunday at 7PM only on MTV, this show will set out to give India its next Supermodel, who is much more that just our conventional idea of them.

Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year, Entertainment Partner Infinity by Harman is about the heady concoction of style and substance. Breaking the clichés around glam and good looks, this show will hunt for beauty that is unique, uninhibited and unconfined by perfection, all under the guidance of the best in the business. Leading the panel is the ultimate fashionista Malaika Arora along with the effortlessly good looking Milind Soman and leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta who debuts as a judge for the first time on Indian Television. With a ramp repertoire that includes the world’s biggest brands, India’s first female supermodel Ujjwala Raut will be mentoring the contestants for the first time along with fashion icon Anusha Dandekar joining in as the anchor.

The show opens the floor to 10 aspiring supermodels across India who will battle it out for the coveted title in a never seen before modelling Bootcamp. The show also introduces the concept of Super Scoreboard in which the judges will score the participants based on their performance in each episode. The girls are scored for their audition task and the cumulative scoring brings them closer to being a supermodel. These aspiring girls will go through these unnerving challenges under the guidance of Ujjwala and Anusha, and get closer to the ultimate dream. There are no eliminations for the first few weeks, post which the show will witness weekly eliminations for the rest of the journey. The top three contestants will finally battle it out for the title of ‘Supermodel of The Year’.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Malaika Arora said, “I’m excited to be on-board for Supermodel of the Year. Fashion is close to my heart and I believe it is a perfect platform for all the fashion enthusiasts to come together and celebrate beauty in all its forms. The show brings some interesting formats that will give an edge to the aspiring models in their memorable journey. I’m sure it will prove to be an experience of a lifetime for all of us. Looking forward to a super stylish run.”

Model, actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman said, “Supermodel of the Year is a wonderful opportunity for all the talented models to unleash their sense of style in their own unique ways. The women of today are confident and have the potential to make their way through unnerving obstacles in this journey from a model to a Supermodel. We, as judges and mentors, are excited for this eventful ride.”

“As they say, there is always a first time! So here I am. I couldn’t have asked for a better platform than Supermodel Of the Year to debut as the show dwells on a genre that’s close to my heart. Beyond the arc lights and perfect pictures, there is always a sense of qualm about the world of modelling. This show will unfold those chapters and make the audience aware of the hardwork that goes into becoming a Supermodel. I am really looking forward to sharing my insights with these young girls and hope it helps their journey. Given the tasks and fun format, Supermodel of the Year will surely break the clutter in the reality genre,” said Masaba Gupta.

Supermodel Ujjwala Raut added, “It’s not often that you get to be on a show that changes the norms for fashion and beauty. From having a one of a kind modelling bootcamp to a newer set of tasks, Supermodel of the Year promises to up the notch in reality shows. I’m glad to be a part of this platform that lets young aspiring girls celebrate their individuality. Here’s hoping that my insights will help them share their journey better and take them closer to their dream of being India’s next Supermodel.”

Host Anusha Dandekar exclaimed, “Supermodel of the Year stands out in its purpose to redefine existing norms of beauty. With an innovative bootcamp format, the show enables the models to prep up well for the ultimate title and imbibe the maximum from experts. I am really looking forward to meeting some of the most gorgeous and confident women and help them shape their journey in the world of fashion.”