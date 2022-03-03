Mrunal Thakur takes a much deserved break in between shoot for her next with Dulquer Salman, soaks in the Sun in Sri Lanka with her sister!

Mrunal and her hair and make-up stylist younger sister Lochan Thakur have been out on a vacation to Sri Lanka.

After the raging success of her movies, she and her sister have taken a break, amidst Mrunal’s packed shoot schedules.

The Thakur sisters have decided to unwind from their busy schedules and indulge in a much-needed vacation. The actor was seen sharing several moments from their trip to the scenic beauty.

Mrunal shared many of her moments on Instagram stories which looked like a vlog. Fans of the actor have been admiring the photographs the sisters have been sharing on their social media.

Mrunal says, “I have had the busiest year with such a tightly packed schedule throughout the year and both of us (Lochan and I) had been planning a trip since a very long time now, but it unfortunately never got materialized.

That’s when I figured that I’d have to squeeze in a small trip in between my work schedules as it was getting long overdue and I needed a break desperately.

This trip however was quite impromptu as none of us planned for it to happen the way it did in terms of the timeline, and that is exactly how I feel that trips should be, because I like trips that don’t have an itinerary.

I believe trips should be smooth and easy-going. Do what you want to do in that moment.”

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in the much awaited sports drama, ‘Jersey’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor, slated for a release on 14th April.