Mr Faisu portrays intense story-telling in T-Series’ next music video Bewafai

After a guest appearance in Divya Khosla Kumar’s blockbuster music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Mr. Faisu who featured alongside the pretty actor, is all set to star in another music video with T-Series

Faisal Shaikh, more popularly known as ‘Mr Faisu’ plays the lead role in a single titled ‘Bewafai.’ No stranger to fame and fan following, Mr Faisu has more than 11m fans on Instagram and 26m on TikTok.

Bewafai also features actors Musskan Sethi and Aadil Khan. A soft, melodious track, composed by Rochak Kohli and sung by Sachet Tandon, Bewafai is written by Manoj Muntashir. The song is about a love triangle and the entire tension in the 3-minute video is spurred by betrayal in love. Muntashir justifiably, brings about the pain and anguish of the lead protagonists through his powerful lyrics, which he says have been inspired from the Bollywood numbers of the ’60s.

“It was new ground for me and the role got me out of my comfort zone. Director Ashish Panda kept encouraging me to push my limits as an actor. It felt like I was shooting for a short film with a pretty intense line of story-telling. I want to thank T-Series for this amazing opportunity.” said Mr. Faisu.

Bewafai has been shot across several picturesque but tough locations in Meghalaya. Although the terrain was captivating, what made the shoot of this single logistically tough was the fact that each location in and around the capital city of Shillong was very far from the last location.

T-Series produced Bewafai is composed by Rochak Kohli, sung by Sachet Tandon, written by Manoj Muntashir and directed by Ashish Panda, featuring Mr Faisu and actors Musskan Sethi and Aadil Khan. The song is set for release on T-Series’ YouTube channel on April 20, 2020.