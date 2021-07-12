MPP ANAND APPOINTED AS PARLIAMENTARY ASSISTANT TO THE MINISTER OF LABOUR

MPP Deepak Anand (Mississauga-Malton) was appointed as Parliamentary Assistant (PA) to the Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development (MLTSD), Monte McNaughton.

“It’s such an honour to be appointed in this newfound and important role, and I look forward to working with Minister McNaughton and the entire team on ensuring Ontario is the #1 destination for workers and businesses alike,” said MPP Anand.

“Of course,” he humbly continued, “I’d like to thank Premier Ford for his leadership, my loving family, my superhero staff, the exceptional volunteers, and above all, the wonderful residents of Mississauga-Malton who trusted me to represent them.”

The Ministry of Labour (MLTSD) and its agencies are collectively responsible for employment standards, occupational health and safety, labour relations and workplace disputes, the skilled trades, apprenticeships, as well as promoting skilled immigration, among many other functions.

Agencies that fall under MLTSD include the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, the workplace compensation board for provincially regulated workplaces, and the Pay Equity Commission, which advances economic equality for Ontario’s women in the workforce.

“’I’m really excited to congratulate MPP Anand on his new role as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development with responsibility for Immigration policies and programs,” said Minister McNaughton. “I’m looking forward to continuing our mission, together,” he continued.

MPP Anand’s priorities include attracting international talent to accelerate Ontario’s speedy recovery, promoting greater awareness of grants available to workplaces, ensuring the collection of world-class labour market data, and last but not least, supporting retraining and adult learning programs.

“My community of Mississauga-Malton is home to many employment agencies, new immigrants, and international students, so this was a fitting appointment,” said MPP Deepak Anand. “As well, the staggeringly high youth unemployment rate in Malton has been an issue I’ve wanted to tackle since I was elected in 2018,” he continued.

“I’m glad to have a bigger seat at the table, fighting for safe workplaces, prosperous workers, a booming economic recovery, and above all, healthier communities across Ontario,” he concluded.