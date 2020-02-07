Mouni Roy to make her singing debut with Amazon Prime Music’s Carvaan Lounge

Television actress turned Bollywood celebrity, Mouni Roy has surprised her fans by debuting as a singer for Amazon Prime Music’s Carvaan Lounge. From being a popular face in the television industry to making a successful leap in films and being an accomplished dancer, Mouni Roy has never failed to showcase her talent throughout her career.

Now, fans get to see her singing prowess, as she takes on the retro classic – Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main, with another popular singer – Nakash Aziz, in the next episode of Carvaan Lounge presented by Amazon Prime Music.

Leveraging the rich tapestry of Hindi-retro classics in their library, Saregama had introduced ‘Carvaan Lounge’ with the aim of reinventing some of the iconic retro songs from Hindi film music in a new modern sound. The first four episodes saw accomplished singers like Neeti Mohan, Papon, Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Nikhita Gandhi, Ankit Tiwari and Priyanka Negi take on some of the most evergreen songs from yesteryear, with the music recreated deftly by Arko and Jam 8.

Commenting on the same, Mouni said, “Being such a huge fan of Hindi-retro classics, I couldn’t say no when the opportunity of being a part of Carvaan Lounge came my way. Hindi-retro classics and me, go way down the road of nostalgia when my cousin sister and I used to dress up and dance on these songs. I want the new generation to see the beauty of these evergreen songs and enjoy them too. By singing my debut song, I want to encourage all my fans to come out and embrace the inner artist in them. It was a great experience to perform with the very talented Nakash Aziz. With Carvaan Lounge, I accomplished my wish to sing and am hoping my fans will shower all their love and support.”