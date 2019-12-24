Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal and Akbar Sami collaborate on the remix of the most searched song on google 2019 Teri Meri Kahani from Happy Hardy and Heer.

For the blockbuster hit song Teri Meri Kahani from Happy Hardy and Heer sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal, the singer has again collaborated with Akbar Sami who had made N number of remix songs for Himesh which were blockbuster hits in the past like Ashiq Banaya and Jhalak and Naam Hai Tera all those 36 hit songs of Himesh in one year which had created a wave and now again they have collaborated on Teri Meri Kahani remix for Happy Hardy and Heer

Himesh said “Akbar has done a great job again and I’m very happy with the remix of the track and is a sure shot party anthem since the year-end is coming I’m sure this track will rock all the parties in town. The music of Happy Hardy and Heer is a blockbuster with songs like Teri Meri Kahani becoming the most searched song on google in 2019 and the Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 trending everywhere and the Arijit Singh track Heeriye being the perfect romantic ballet the makers of the film are on cloud nine as it’s very rare that the music of the film is a big hit before the official trailer launch.

Himesh is already doing Happy Hardy and Heer promotional concerts all over India which has got a great response from the crowds who have gathered to watch the rockstar perform live to the songs of Happy Hardy and Heer, when asked Himesh he said: “The response at the concerts to every song of happy hardy and heer is phenomenal, you have to see the videos of the shows which are trending everywhere or check out my Instagram posts and you will realise the love we are getting from the audience and I am really thankful to all of you for that”.

The super hit machine HR will be performing in Indore today and the trailer of the film will be launched next month and the movie releases on 31st Jan.

Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed by Raka and stars Sonia Mann opposite Himesh who plays a double role in the filmi