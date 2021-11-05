MORE WAYS TO PARK’NPAY AS CHARGEFOX AND PARKHOUND JOIN APP

The NSW government continues to make life easier for drivers across the State with the latest update to the Park’nPay app.

The Park’nPay app, already supported by the NRMA, has now partnered with Australia’s largest EV charging network Chargefox and parking marketplace Parkhound to provide a single seamless platform for drivers looking to plan their trips.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said while Park’nPay already made it easier to locate and pay for parking across 10 Local Government Areas these new partnerships took the customer experience to the next level.

“This is a smart solution for a smart State,” Mr Dominello said.

“Now with just a tap of their phone, motorists can easily find and rent a privately owned carpark or search for a charging station convenient to them.

“Alongside the real-time parking availability, money saving pay-as-you-go technology and remote topping-up facility, having all this information accessible in the one place is a big win for the drivers of NSW.”

Minister for Transport and Roads Rob Stokes said the Park’nPay app will connect drivers with more than 18,000 Parkhound hosts, who are renting out their private driveways and parking spaces.

“The Parkhound feature can be used by drivers to find the perfect spot when street parking isn’t available, while giving hosts the chance to make some extra cash when their car spots would otherwise sit empty,” Mr Stokes said

“The NSW Government’s $490 million Electric Vehicle Strategy is leading the nation in the uptake of electric vehicles, and the partnership with Chargefox is a great way for EV drivers to find a parking spot and charge their vehicles at the same time.”

NRMA CEO Membership & Motoring Emma Harrington said: “Technology can play an important role in improving the driving experience for electric vehicle owners and this App supports the work NRMA is doing in making it easier to find charging stations on your journey.”

Parkhound CEO Mike Rosenbaum said he was pleased to collaborate with the NSW Government on this innovative parking solution.

“There are 100,000’s of underutilised driveways and car spaces that sit idle right across the state. Both commuters and local residents can now easily make use of these otherwise wasted spaces via the real-time data in the Park’nPay app. This will significantly ease parking congestion and save drivers from circling the block.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Chargefox Marty Andrews welcomed the opportunity to keep motorists informed about their growing network of NSW charging stations.

“The Collaboration with ParknPay means that motorists will have more visibility about EV charging infrastructure, which has been a barrier to EV uptake in the past. We look forward to adding more station locations to the app in the future as we work towards our goal of a 5,000 plug EV charging network by 2025.”

EV drivers can now locate 130 charging stations with almost 240 plugs across NSW via the map in the app, making it easier to plan trips, compare prices and identify the type of charging plug.

The Park’nPay app has a link which will direct users to Chargefox when it is time to pay.

More than 71,400 people have downloaded the Park’nPay app since its launch, with almost 94 per cent giving it a thumbs up.