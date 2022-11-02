MORE WAYS FOR SENIORS TO STAY CONNECTED

More than 20 community-led programs have been funded by the NSW Government to empower seniors to be active and connected in their local communities.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said 21 programs have been funded with a share of more than $600,000 through the third round of the Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors program.

“Following this round, we have now supported 71 different programs with some $2 million to support seniors and keep them connected with their local communities right across the state,” Mr Coure said.

“Seniors are an integral part of our society and we want to make sure they don’t run the risk of falling into social isolation.

“These programs are about making sure everyone can participate no matter their background, language or abilities.”

Camden Council is one of the local councils receiving funding through the program, which will go towards the running of its Café Connect initiative.

“Camden Council is focused on providing all our residents with the best opportunities to participate and engage in a range of local activities,” Camden Council Mayor Therese Fedeli said.

“This funding goes a long way in assisting Council to continue providing our Café Connect program, which provides our local seniors with the opportunity to participate and receive information about health, social and service provisions, lifelong learning and wellbeing activities and the opportunity to socially connect on a regular basis.”

North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels also received funding to help expand its Meals Together program.

“The past few years have been extremely challenging for many members of our community, with some feeling lonely or isolated. With this funding from the NSW Government, North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels is excited to expand Meals Together to better engage and support these members of our community,” North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels Director and Deputy Chair Luke Sikora said.

Funding of up to $50,000 was on offer in the third round of the Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors Grants program. Projects must run through 2022-2023.