MORE THAN $4 MILLION AWARDED TO NSW COMMUNITY SPORT

More than 700 community sporting organisations across NSW are set to benefit from the NSW Government’s $4 million Local Sport Grants Program.

The program provides grants to sporting organisations to increase and remove barriers to participation, purchase equipment and improve facilities with 831 grants awarded to 728 sporting organisations representing 58 different sports.

Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said the grants would provide a welcome lift to communities as NSW emerges from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic, bushfires and floods have created significant uncertainty for local communities across NSW,” Mr Lee said.

“Sport is the glue which keeps local communities together, and these grants acknowledge the importance of sport within our local communities, plus recognise the considerable contribution our army of sporting volunteers make on a daily basis.

“The Local Sport Grant Program is structured to help increase participation, improve facilities and increase investment, particularly in women’s sport, enabling more women and girls to participate.

“Whether it’s providing opportunities for people with a disability to play football at Randwick Football Club, purchasing jerseys and equipment for the Wiradjuri Warrior’s women’s rugby league teams or buying uniforms and equipment for multicultural kids at Rockdale City Raiders Football Club, these grants play a vital role in giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport.”

The Local Sport Grants Program awards sporting organisations up to $20,000 for projects which focus on sport development, sport access and facility development.