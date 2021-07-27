MORE SUPPORT FOR THE MOST VULNERABLE

Hundreds of people will be supported to secure or maintain housing in the private rental market as part of a $12.5 million NSW Government support package.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said $10 million would support 990 private rental assistance packages, with a focus on individuals and families escaping domestic violence and young people aged 16-24 years old.

“There’s a lot of people doing it tough right now and it’s important that our strong social safety net is there to support the people who need it most,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This package also includes $2.5 million to deliver food relief to those most in need, with Foodbank and OzHarvest engaged to provide support.”

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said rent assistance packages like Rent Choice Start Safely and Rent Choice Youth supported close to 18,000 households to secure or maintain housing in 2020-21.

“These support packages provide people with a roof over their head and the support they need to live independently,” Mr Henskens said.

“This additional funding will secure housing for hundreds of people and give them a strong foundation to improve their health and general wellbeing.”

Attorney General and Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Mark Speakman said the investments made during the pandemic were supporting women and their children across NSW to escape abuse.

“No person deserves to live in fear of violence. Rent Choice Start Safely ensures victim-survivors have the confidence to flee abuse without the fear of financial insecurity or not being able to afford a place to live,” Mr Speakman said.

“It is helping put a stop to domestic violence by providing a pathway for victim-survivors to escape, have a safe place for them and their children to sleep, and access other wrap-around supports so they can begin the journey of recovery.”