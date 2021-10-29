MORE SUPPORT FOR LOCAL BUSINESS CHAMBERS, TRADER GROUPS

The Andrews Labor Government is providing more support to small businesses and sole traders with a new round of grants for local business chambers and trader groups.

Minister for Small Business Jaala Pulford today announced round two of the Business Chambers and Trader Groups Program was open, providing grants of $20,000 to up to 30 groups across Victoria.

Business groups can use the funds to support their local business community’s recovery through locally-led initiatives that help build skills and resilience and adapt as we enter Phase C of the Roadmap to Deliver the National Plan and significant new freedoms are shared across the state.

The Geelong Chamber of Commerce used first-round funding to offer free crisis support to all local businesses and ran more than 50 free online workshops on topics ranging from staff mental wellbeing to creating high-performing teams and diversity in the workplace.

A creative solution to hospitality trading restrictions from the Union Road Traders Association in Ascot Vale saw a pop-up park created for locals to enjoy their takeaway food, and a new pedal-powered delivery service was trialed at no cost to local businesses.

Be.Bendigo used its grant to run a series of initiatives including a leadership program and monthly catch-up sessions for business owners to engage and create new working relationships.

The first round of the Business Chambers and Trader Groups Program supported 205 groups with grants totalling $4.96 million.

The Labor Government has provided more than $11 billion in direct economic support to businesses since the start of the pandemic, including $6 billion in grants to 180,000 businesses since June.