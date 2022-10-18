MORE SCHOOLS FOR GROWING NORTH WEST SYDNEY

North West Sydney has seen more than $500 million invested in 24 new and upgraded schools thanks to the NSW Government’s historic commitment to public education infrastructure.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell joined Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Member for Riverstone Kevin Conolly today to announce the site for the new primary school in Nirimba Fields.

Ms Mitchell said the new primary school site is part of the NSW Government’s continuing commitment to deliver great public infrastructure for these growing communities.

“North West Sydney is a fantastic place to live, work and raise a family, and it’s the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government that has, in partnership with the community, invested more than $500 million into new and upgraded schools,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This government has overseen the expansion and growing prosperity of these thriving communities, and we are committed to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said the NSW Government has a proven track record when it comes to infrastructure delivery in North West and Western Sydney.

“Never before has North West Sydney experienced this scale of investment, and the NSW Liberals & Nationals are the only ones able to ensure this pipeline continues to grow,” Mr Elliott said.

“The NSW Government will continue to invest in North Western Sydney to deliver for growing communities and families.”

Mr Conolly said he was pleased to see the continued investment public education in North West Sydney region.

“We want all students across NSW to have access to modern learning facilities that support them to achieve their best,” Mr Conolly said.

“This government has a clear track record of delivery and I look forward to seeing this new project take and the opportunities the new school will offer their students.”

The new primary school at Nirimba Fields will be located on the corner of Triton and Nabthorpe Parade in Nirimba Fields.

Since 2019, the NSW Government has delivered 11 major school projects in North West Sydney with a further 13 underway, an investment of more than $500 million in public education infrastructure.

The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, a program of $17.7 billion in public education infrastructure.