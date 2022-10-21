MORE SCHOOL CHOICE FOR GROWING SOUTH WEST SYDNEY COMMUNITY

Schools in a growing community of South West Sydney will be part of an innovative approach offering families the choice of attending one of three local primary schools.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said three public schools in Denham Court, Leppington and Edmondson Park will have a shared intake area from 2023 to maximise the use of the local school facilities.

“The new intake model will allow the rapidly growing area to better utilise the new schools being delivered,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This responsive approach allows us to be more flexible in how schools take students in through their enrolment boundaries, while still providing certainty to families.

“In order to make sure every family in the area has a place at a great local school for their child, from next year they will have the option to send their child to either Denham Court Public School, Edmondson Park Public School or Leppington Public School.”

Ms Mitchell highlighted how more than $1 billion of investment into public school infrastructure has been delivered or in the pipeline in South West Sydney.

“This approach is about balancing enrolment demand in the growth area. We will continue to work with communities as the local area changes and grows.”

A unique legislative cap is in place at Denham Court Public School which places a limit on the number of students and staff allowed onsite. Siblings of current Denham Court Public School students will be prioritised for the 2023 intake.

Next year is the first year of operation for the new Edmondson Park Public School. An upgrade at Leppington Public School has also been funded as part of the NSW Government’s historic school building program.

An enrolment panel, made up of the local school leadership, teachers and school community members, will determine applications.

The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, representing an overall public education infrastructure program of $17.7 billion.