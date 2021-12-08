MORE NSW SCHOOLS TO RECEIVE COOLER CLASSROOMS

The NSW Government is adding an additional 37 schools to the Cooler Classrooms Program, taking the total number to 959 schools across NSW benefitting from this investment.

The program, announced in 2018, is a five-year $500 million commitment to deliver heating, cooling and fresh air ventilation in NSW public schools. This is the first time there has been a dedicated program to install air-conditioning in schools with those in the hottest parts of the state prioritised.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the program is ahead of schedule for the existing 922 schools receiving the system, and she was thrilled to add more schools to the program.

“Our focus has been on our existing delivery priorities including 611 schools in the hottest parts of NSW. I am pleased that we are now in a position to include an additional 37 schools in the program, enhancing the learning environments for students and teachers at NSW public schools,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It is the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government that is delivering record funding in school infrastructure and we will continue to invest in our children’s learning facilities.”

“Students right across NSW are benefiting from this program with more than 4,700 classrooms and 330 libraries already completed with more than 10,000 classrooms and 900 libraries now approved for delivery.”

The systems installed as part of the Cooler Classrooms Program incorporate ‘smart systems’ technology that offer heating, cooling, and the provision of outside fresh air. The units will automatically shut-down after hours and will be powered by solar technology and battery storage to off-set energy usage at more than 300 schools.

“These are complex systems with additional work now to deliver a better system in the long run,” Ms Mitchell said.

As part of the program, more than 3,000 gas heaters are being removed from classrooms and learning spaces.

These systems are also installed in all new and upgraded school facilities delivered as part of the major capital works program.

The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.