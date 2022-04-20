MORE MILESTONES REACHED AS MORE VICTORIANS VACCINATED

Almost 14 months into the Commonwealth’s vaccination program, Victorians are still coming forward to get protected and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines ahead of winter.

In a major milestone, two thirds of Victorians aged 16 and over have now had three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – with more than 66 per cent of the age group now protected.

The administration of third doses began five months ago in November. It took seven months for Victorians 16 and over to reach the 66 per cent for second doses, following the start of that roll out last March.

While third dose uptake is comparatively lower for younger Victorians who become eligible later, the high thirddose vaccination rate among older and vulnerable Victorians is an encouraging sign.

More than 90 per cent of Victorians over 70 have now had their third dose. It took eight months for this age group to reach the same milestone for second doses.

In addition, more than 85 per cent of people aged in their 60s and more than 81 per cent of people aged in their 50s have had three doses.

To date, more than 58 per cent of children in the 5 to 11 age group have had at least one dose, with more than 37 per cent double vaccinated. ATAGI only recommends third doses for severely immunocompromised children.

According to Australian Immunisation Register data, Victoria still leads other states on vaccination uptake among NDIS participants and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Almost 88 per cent of both NDIS participants and First Nations Victorians have had two doses, second only to the

Australian Capital Territory. To book your vaccine with a GP or pharmacist, visit covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/.