MORE CUTTING-EDGE EQUIPMENT FOR VICTORIAN TECH SCHOOLS

The Andrews Labor Government is making Victoria’s Tech Schools more high-tech than ever, with funding for equipment like robots, benchtop milling machines and spectrometers to help them deliver innovative science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) programs.

Minister for Education James Merlino today announced the state’s 10 Tech Schools will share in $4.18 million through the 2021-22 Tech School Equipment Renewal Fund, helping them invest in cutting-edge equipment to help secondary students build their skills in STEM – preparing them for the jobs of the future.

Monash Tech School will purchase an FTIR spectrometer – which is used in the space industry and medical research, and will allow students to analyse the composition of metals and alloys, geology samples, precious metals and gemstones, polymers and plastics, glass, and ceramics.

A second benchtop milling machine at Whittlesea Tech School will ensure more students can see the creation of a product from start to finish during their schooling, supporting pathways to advanced manufacturing industries.

Yarra Ranges Tech School will purchase educational robots – enhancing students’ skills and experience in digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, and health care and social assistance. This will support artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles in the healthcare and farming sectors.

New Thermomix machines for Ballarat Tech School will double the capacity of their Bushfoods, Chocolate by Design and Future Food programs, giving students better hands-on learning opportunities through their Food and Fibre subject.

The Labor Government invested $128 million to establish the state’s 10 Tech Schools, which give students the opportunity to work on real-world problems alongside industry and subject experts using the latest technology like virtual reality, robotics, 3D printers and other technologies.

The Government has continued to invest in these nation-leading education hubs to help students go from strength to strength and prepare for their future job market.

Equipment no longer required by Tech Schools is distributed to nearby secondary schools and TAFE providers to further support students’ education and advance their skills.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Education James Merlino

“We know our fastest-growing industries and occupations need advanced STEM skills – and our Tech Schools make sure Victorian students have access to the technology to build the skills they need in the jobs of the future.”

“We’re proud to be supporting our future workforce by investing in the high-tech equipment that makes STEM so engaging, challenging students to tackle real-life problems.”