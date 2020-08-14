MORATORIUM ON HOTEL QUARANTINE FEE FOR NSW RESIDENTS RETURNING FROM VICTORIA

NSW residents returning from Victoria will have their hotel quarantine fee waived for the next month to ease the financial burden on returnees.

The charge will be waived retrospectively and apply to NSW residents already in hotel quarantine after travelling from Victoria.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW Government recognised the cost of hotel quarantine was a challenge for many NSW residents making their way home from Victoria.

“Hotel quarantine is key to reducing the risk of seeding of COVID-19 from Victoria into NSW,” Ms Berejiklian said. “We have listened to the concerns of NSW residents who say they cannot afford to come home to NSW and will now give them more time to return.

“We are asking any NSW residents who are in Victoria and want to come home to make their way back to NSW before Friday, 11 September if they want to avoid paying for hotel quarantine.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a number of NSW residents wanting to come home are experiencing hardship.

“We understand the cost associated with hotel quarantine has made it difficult for NSW residents to return home from Victoria – that is why we have waived that cost for the next month,” Mr Hazzard said. “These changes are also retrospective and will apply to NSW residents who have travelled from Victoria and are already in hotel quarantine.”

The moratorium on the hotel quarantine charge for NSW residents will expire at 12:01am Friday, 11 September.