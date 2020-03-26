MoneyGramCelebrates International Women’s Day WithFormer India Women’s Captain Mithali Raj

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, is proud to serve as anICC T20 World Cup sponsor. The company has cemented its commitment and connection with Australia’s South Asian community as it celebrates the success of women and supports women’s cricket during the Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

International Women’s Day provided the ideal backdrop to reflect on the contributions women have made to our society, in particular the much-loved game of cricket.Team India’s legendary former captain Mithali Raj was present at the event hosted by MoneyGram, where she shared her inspirational journey of playing a key role in popularizing women’s cricket, which has been perceived as a male-dominated sport.

Raj used the opportunity to also impart some of her coaching skills on young cricket enthusiasts present at the event through an interactive state-of-the-art virtual reality cricket experience.

Connecting the community to cricket was a strong theme throughout the event, which provided an exciting precursor to the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in October. MoneyGram used the event to also take the opportunity to officially launch its cricket campaign for the local Australian market amongst South Asian media and prominent community leaders.

A host of activities were announced that will roll out between now and October to leverage cricket and further connect with the South Asian diaspora in Australia.

MoneyGram is currently running its “Send and Win” cricket campaign,where MoneyGram customers, who send money overseas before 30 April 2020, will be entered into the draw to win one of six Apple Watches. With cellular capabilities, the Apple Watch will enable winners to not only stay connected to their loved ones, but also to the latest cricket scores and updates.

In addition to the “Send and Win” campaign, MoneyGram will engage with the community through grassroot events and provide consumers with unique experiential events that cater to their love of cricket.

“Cricket touches many lives and it’s truly exciting to be a part of this sport and witness its potential to inspire and transform lives firsthand,” said Anil Kapur, MoneyGramHead of Asia Pacific and South Asia. “When we talk about inspiration,Mithali Raj epitomizes it and has played a pivotal role in making women’s cricket exciting through her attacking skills. We are delighted to be here with Mithalito celebrate thisoccasion during International Women’s Day in Australia.”

“MoneyGram has been a part of cricket for many years and we’re pleased to see the increasing participation of women in the sport,”added Anil Kapur. “With a love of cricket that transcends gender, we continue to commit to cricket sponsorships thatprovide waysfor our customerstoconnect with the sport and bring fans closer to the game. As a brand built on the connection of people through money transfer, cricket is a natural fit that enables us to provide unique opportunitiesfor customers to engage with MoneyGram and cricket at the same time.”

“MoneyGram is one of the leading money transfer brands globally,“ said MithaliRaj.“And I am excited to be associated with themto kick start their cricket initiatives for 2020.”