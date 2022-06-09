Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Prediction – How Will Be Her Journey Ahead?

Khoobsurat actress of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, has grabbed everyone’s attention not only with her acting skills but with her amazing fashion sense. Whether it is lehenga choli or simple LBD, Sonam looks fab in these outfits. Born on 9 June 1985 in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor started her acting career with Saawariya in 2007. With her successful films, like Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Sanju, Veere Di Wedding, and others, Sonam has impressed audiences with her amazing beauty and acting skills. She is also known for wearing her heart on her sleeves.

Now the Bollywood diva is turning 37 and going to be a mommy soon. She is very excited to welcome her first baby. Well, on the occasion of her birthday, Hemang Arunbhai Patel, Founder, MD & CEO, GaneshaSpeaks.com decided to analyse her birth chart to reveal the planetary aspect behind her success. So how will be the upcoming journey of her as a mom? And how this baby brings success and joy to Sonam’s and Anand Ahuja’s life? Let’s dig right into her birth chart and first read which planets helped Sonam Kapoor in becoming a successful actress.

Which Planets Helped Her Achieve Success?

Looking at Sonam’s Solar chart, her natal Venus is influenced by Lunar Nodes. And its position indicates that she was born to the multi-talented celebrity actor, Anil Kapoor. Moreover, both signs of Venus are occupied by its friendly planets. Hence, this could be the root cause of getting a lot of appreciation and recognition as an actress. Her creativity made her stand apart in the crowd. Plus, other planetary placements give her zeal to always do better in her life. She doesn’t want to stop; she is always open to learning and experimenting. And the plus point is that planets have helped her to get many accolades. So, favourable planets were the reason behind her success. Now let’s see how the upcoming year will be as a mom and how this baby will bring them joy and success in their life.

How Lucky Will Sonam Kapoor’s First Child Be?

Talking about her coming year, in her Solar chart, the 5th house lord forms favourable yoga, which states that she will maintain a proper balance between her personal and professional life. She will benefit from her working surroundings, and also, she will get benefits from the people working with her. There are high chances of getting multiple projects. Her career goals are likely to be achieved. Her competitors might increase, but she is ready to defeat them and win over them. Her baby will bring prosperity and happiness to her family. Even Sonam’s career or occupational life will also rise gradually after the birth of her baby. She will raise her child in a religious & pious home environment.

Wrapping Up

Fans just can’t wait for her baby to arrive in this world; they are also excited for her upcoming thriller ‘Blind’. We wish her all the best in her upcoming journey.