Mohammed Rafi’s grandson Fuzail Rafi wants to carry his grandfather’s legacy ahead

Shahid Rafi, the youngest son of Mohammed Rafi celebrated his birthday with family in Mumbai. But his son Fuzail Rafi who is currently studying his Masters in the United States couldn’t join his father. He in fact surprised his father on his birthday. Fuzail shared with us that’ “This year I couldn’t be together with my father but I wanted to surprise him with an initiative that I have started work on and is in process. I plan to start an Online Musical Institute in the name of my grandfather; the Legendary Mohammed Rafi. It will help people across the globe connect with Rafi Sahab, learn various forms of music from renowned persons of the music industry and also promote Indian music and culture around the globe. I wish to carry forward the legacy and name of my grandfather and father.”

When Shahid Rafi got to know about the same he was ecstatic and stated, “I am very delighted to know that my son Fuzail has planned an amazing initiative. This is one of the best gifts on my birthday. I am happy that he wants to take his grandfather’s name ahead and connect the world to music through the Musical Institute. And I must mention one thing here that my father Late. Mohammed Rafi would have been definitely proud of his grandson Fuzail today who wants to take his legacy ahead.” Even after four decades of his passing, the legend singer Mohammed Rafi is still alive in the hearts of millions. We are sure that this wonderful initiative will benefit millions of music lovers and singers around the world.