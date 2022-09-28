MODERNISING AGRICULTURAL TRAINING ACROSS VICTORIA

The Andrews Labor Government is supporting Victoria’s next generation of agricultural professionals, setting them up for success with innovative skills training.

Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney today visited South West TAFE to launch the Labor Government’s $15 million Agriculture TAFE and Training Fund.

The investment will support TAFE and other training providers to work directly with industry to develop targeted future-focused training for Victoria’s future agricultural professionals.

Grants of up to $2 million will be available to eligible TAFEs and other training providers to help them deliver new or revamped training.

To ensure that Victoria’s training system is contemporary, the grants will support new curriculum design, delivery, equipment and technology.

The fund will help deliver on the findings of the Future of Agriculture Training Review, also released today.

The Review outlines how TAFEs and training providers can attract and prepare students for agriculture’s evolving demands.

It also found that a collaborative approach across industry and the education and training sector is essential to deliver the most appropriate training and position agriculture as a career of choice.

The Review is a culmination of more than 300 consultations including with TAFEs, industry, agriculture business owners and students led by Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle MP.

The Agriculture TAFE and Training Fund is part of the Future Agriculture Skills Capacity Fund established under the Government’s $50 million Agricultural College Modernisation Program which supports more Victorians to pursue careers in agriculture.

Applications for the agricultural fund are open from today until 23 November 2022. For more information and to apply for the fund visit business.vic.gov.au/attf. The findings from the review are available at LINK.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney

“This new fund will provide the next generation of farmers the skills they need to tackle the challenges of the future and position our agriculture sector as a career of choice.”

“The Review plays a huge role in guiding our agriculture training now and into the future – ensuring students have the tools they need for great careers and that the sector continues to get the support it needs.”

Quote attributable to Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle

“The Review is an amazing feat and a true work of collaboration. It reflects the strengths and the priorities of the education, TAFE and training sectors, and it’s great to see the industry already responding to the findings.”

Quote attributable to CEO of South West TAFE Mark Fidge

“Agriculture is so important to our region with new workers needing to be trained to ensure the ongoing success of this industry. It’s wonderful to see the future of this sector supported as part of this review.”