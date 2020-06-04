MODERN HOUSING REFLECTS LOCAL HERITAGE

The NSW Government has lodged a planning proposal with the City of Sydney to advance progress on a visionary social housing development that respects local historical values.

A mix of 74 social and private homes will be built on two sites at Cowper Street and Wentworth Park Road in Glebe.

The project is proposed to incorporate 35 new modern social dwellings, which almost doubles the number of existing social dwellings on the site and will better meet the needs of future tenants.

Led by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation, this project has been designed to ensure the new buildings encapsulate the local style and character of surrounding architecture, including iconic Victorian terraces and historic wool-stores.

This considered approach will ensure the new housing integrates with the local community to enhance tenant experiences, including easy access to adjoining public space.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said she was excited by the project’s savvy design, to renew social housing and livability in inner Sydney.

“We’re building new and better social housing that complements and enhances the local community’s character – not just in Glebe but throughout NSW,” Minister Pavey said.

“This $34 million development is also forecast to provide up to 80 jobs which means we’re supporting the economy, while building new housing that supports vulnerable people.”

The Prince’s Trust Australia has worked with the LAHC on the project’s design, providing expert advice, particularly on the use of traditional architecture and to enhance sustainability.

The Trust’s expertise in community development has helped design a project where new housing will revitalise the community and improve the quality of living for tenants.

The Glebe project is centrally located near Wentworth Park and within close walking distance of light rail services, shops and essential services.

As part of the planning proposal process, LAHC undertook preliminary community and stakeholder engagement to gather local feedback on the proposal in late 2019.

The City of Sydney will now consider the proposal with community consultation continuing throughout the assessment and design processes, including a public exhibition phase.

LAHC will prepare a development application that’s expected to be lodged with the City of Sydney in late 2020, with construction anticipated to start in 2021.