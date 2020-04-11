MOBILE FEVER CLINICS SERVICES FOR THE SUVA LOCKDOWN ZONE

There are currently 14 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji. The Government will advise the public as soon as possible should this change.

The Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services introduced mobile fever clinics in Lautoka on April 2 to complement the Fever Clinics in operation in the city and saw 43,392 residents over four days.

Following the success of this operation, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has launched mobile fever clinics in Suva today. The teams saw 98 individuals in an hour before stopping due to heavy rain.

Tomorrow the team will continue their clinics in Samabula East in particular:

· Vuna Road

· Nabua Road

· Muslim League Settlement

· Mead Road- in the vicinity of Suva Muslim College

· Nabua Primary School

· Upper Bayview Estate

The team will be on the lookout for individuals who display symptoms for COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever and sore throat. They will also ask them if they travelled or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive COVID-19. If necessary, they will refer individuals for further investigation, which includes testing for COVID-19.