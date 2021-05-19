MINISTER’S FIRST STUDENT COUNCIL MEETS

The NSW Minister’s Student Council met today for the very first time, giving 28 public school students the power to inform education policy in NSW.

The representative, state-wide council has a direct line to the NSW Education Minister and the Department of Education to share their education and school policy ideas.

Ms Mitchell said the council provides an opportunity for students to interact with policy and decision makers while advocating on behalf of more than 800,000 public school students.

“This initiative was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a year that has made us all rethink the way we do things,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Students are at the centre of everything we do in education, so it makes sense that they have a seat at the table where decisions are being made.

“They have a strong vision for the future, and we want to hear their voices when it comes to their education. The council will be a meeting place between students, the Department of Education and the NSW Government.”

The student council has been co-designed over the past six months with the help of a student steering committee, which also played a central role in interviewing and selecting successful applicants.

“I congratulate these students on being selected to advocate on behalf of the 800,000 public school students across 2,200 schools in NSW,” Ms Mitchell said.

“As the first council, they will meet each other for the first time and begin engaging in education policy – it is an enormous responsibility, and I thank them for accepting the challenge.

“I know we have very talented students with brilliant minds across our public schools. I believe students will provide invaluable insights and advice into decisions impacting NSW public students.”