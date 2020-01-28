MINISTER WAQAINABETE REMINDS MEDICAL OFFICERS OF THEIR RESPONSIBILITY

Minister for Health and Medical Services Hon. Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete has reminded the ninety-six intern medical officers of their roles and responsibilities before taking on their new postings for the next three years.

Minister Waqainabete while speaking at the opening of the three-day induction training for medical officers held at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour reminded the officers of the oaths they swore allegiance to which was to dedicate their lives to the service of humanity.

“You must remember that you will not leave anyone behind especially those that are on the fringes, the marginalised and those that are disabled.”

“Those who may be blind, people that do not have enough income and young solo pregnant mothers. We need to reach the unreached, we make sure that everyone is included. For us it should not matter the ethnicity that we serve because our guiding principle that is to consecrate our lives to the service of humanity.”

Minister Waqainabete also reminded the medical officers to take the extra mile in providing the required services to all Fijians.

“I urge all of you to remember your oaths, when it is 4:30pm and a sick man comes through the door you will stay back and ensure that the sick man is resuscitated. If it is early in the morning and you happen to meet an accident on the road you will get off your car and make sure to attend to the injured.”

“We must make sure that we meet and reach out to all individuals and communities and this includes the spectrum of providing essential quality health services from health promotion, to prevention, treatment and tentative health care.”

Minister Waqainabete encouraged the officers to ensure that they change the culture of delays when attending to patients.

The three-day induction training will include; familiarization of the public service codes of conduct; strategic planning of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services; operational plan and the ministry’s priorities.