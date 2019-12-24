MINISTER AKBAR THANKS STAFF FOR THEIR HARD WORK

The work of divisional and district officers based in rural areas has been commended by the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Hon. Rosy Akbar.

“We at headquarters must remember that we cannot achieve much if we do not get timely assistance from the Divisional Officers and Education District Officers who are continuously on the move addressing issues rising in their districts and divisions immediately,” Minister Akbar said.

She made these remarks as she handed over boats to school management of six schools in Suva today.

“Our heads of schools are an executive arm of my Ministry and a big thank you to the 963 heads and about a thousand managers of the 49 technical and vocational centers, 737 primary and 173 secondary schools.”

The schools that received the boat, engine and other materials were Laucala Primary School, Bemana District School, Raunitogo Primary School, Dravuni Primary School, Drue Village School and Nairai District School.