MINISTER AKBAR RECEIVES FRENCH EMBASSY’S CHARGÈ Ď’AFFAIRES

Minister for Education Heritage & Arts, Hon. Akbar received the French Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Rene Consolo earlier this week. The meeting was an opportunity for Minister Akbar and Mr Consolo to reinforce their diplomatic relationship, especially in relation to education.

The discussion between the two leaders revolved around the Memorandum of Understanding which was signed in 2018 between the Education Ministry and the Embassy of France, Suva for the teaching of the French language in secondary schools in Fiji.

Currently, Suva Grammar School, Marist Brothers High School and Ratu Navula School are providing French classes.

Minister Akbar, on behalf of the Fijian Government, applauded the French Embassy for this kind gesture and assured them that the teaching of the French language can be extended to few other schools progressively.

“I see this as an empowering opportunity for the Fijian students in developing French language skills, so unlocking career openings for them in the global arena and in sports diplomacy with France being the professional rugby destination for Fijian players” said Hon. Akbar.

The Chargè ďAffaires Mr Rene Consolo was thankful to the Hon Minister for availing herself to meet him despite her busy schedule. “And I am pleased on how the Ministry is working with the Alliance Française in terms of teaching Fijian students the French language” Mr. Consolo said.

He is also hopeful that he will be able to be of assistance during his temporary time here in Fiji.